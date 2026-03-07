Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani: A Big Disappointment

Actor Sivaji made a huge comeback with Court, a courtroom drama produced by Nani. Sivaji bagged back-to-back offers and he also produced an interesting small film titled Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani. ETV Win backed the film and Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani was made for the digital space. But Sivaji admitted that he showed the film to celebrities like Anil Ravipudi and they suggested him to release the film in theatres. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani released yesterday and the response has been disastrous.

ETV Win has been backing reasonablly good and content-driven films from the past three years. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani has brought enough criticism for the Telugu digital platform. Sivaji and Laya are teaming up after decades and they promoted the film all over. But Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani failed to live up to the expectations and it was rejected badly. The film will struggle to complete its first weekend in theatres.