Home > Movie News

Samyuktha joins Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Published on June 17, 2025 by nymisha

Samyuktha joins Puri Jagannadh’s Film

After the super success of Bimbisara and Virupaksha, Samyuktha has turned a signing spree and is busy with a lot of films in Telugu. The actress has now joined one more prestigious film. The actress will be seen essaying an important role in Puri Jagannadh’s next film that will have Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Tabu and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles. The makers have made an announcement about Samyuktha being a part of this prestigious film.

The shoot commences in July and it is in the final stages of pre-production work. Vijay Sethupathi has allocated bulk dates and the shoot will be completed in quick succession. With Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi joining hands, everyone is curious about the project. Now, Samyuktha has joined the film. The actress is busy with Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari, Nikhil’s Swayambhu and Haindava.

