Samyuktha Menon Zeroed In For Nikhil’s Swayambhu

Hero Nikhil is coming up with yet another Pan India film Swayambhu to be directed by debutant Bharat Krishnamachari. Pixel Studios will produce and Tagore Madhu will present this mega-budget movie which marks the 20th project for Nikhil.

The makers zeroed in on Samyuktha Menon to play the leading lady opposite Nikhil. They announced the news officially. They also proclaimed that Swayambhu’s launching ceremony will be organized on the 18th of this month.

Nikhil was introduced as a legendary warrior in the previously released first-look poster. Manoj Paramahamsa will crank the camera and Ravi Basrur will provide the music for the movie.