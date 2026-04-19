Crazy Actress to Shake Leg with Ram Charan?

Global Star Ram Charan has to shoot for a pending item song for his upcoming film Peddi. A number of actresses are considered but no actress has been finalized. Names like Mrunal Thakur and others were speculated. The latest buzz is that crazy actress Samyuktha who has a handful of Telugu films is considered for the special song. The shoot of the song happens in May in a special set that is constructed in Hyderabad.

The team of Peddi will make an official announcement about the song. The film releases in June and is directed by Buchi Babu. AR Rahman is scoring the music for Peddi. Samyuktha played the female lead in Bheemla Nayak, Bimbisara, Sir, Virupaksha, Akhanda 2, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and others. She is waiting for the release of Swayambhu and is shooting for Black Gold and Slumdog.