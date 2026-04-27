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Home > Movie News

Samyuktha’s Black Gold: 60 Days intense shoot 10 realistic sets!

Published on April 27, 2026 by nymisha

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Samyuktha’s Black Gold: 60 Days intense shoot 10 realistic sets!

Samyuktha is playing action lead in The Black Gold, a high octane action film. The movie has successfully completed its entire shooting schedule. Bankrolled by Hasya Movies and Maganti Pictures and directed by Yogesh KMC, the movie promises a thrilling narrative based on shocking true events.

Makers unveiled Samyuktha’s look as police officer from the film and she is powerful, authentic and massy to say the least. Her look genuinely gives a vibe of her being a real police officer. The making video released also showcases how they have worked hard to achieve the desired result. The story delves into the notorious coal syndicate operations at the Telangana-Maharashtra border.

At the center of this intense plot is Samyuktha, portraying an honest police officer who places the law above all else. Executing a film of this scale in exactly 60 days was a significant achievement for the team. The extensive schedule covered real coal mine regions like Bellampalli and Kagaznagar, alongside specially designed sets in Hyderabad.

Pushing the boundaries of female-led cinema, the makers shot extraordinary action sequences using up to five cameras simultaneously to capture the grand scale and intensity. Backed by stellar performances from veteran actors like Nassar, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, and Ramki, the film boasts rich technical standards. The Black Gold is currently undergoing dubbing and re-recording work, with a theatrical release date expected to be revealed shortly.

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