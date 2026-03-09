Sancharame from Epic: Feels like an Epic Melody in every way

The first single from EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER, titled “Sancharame,” arrives as a refreshing musical experience that blends soulful melody with lyrical richness. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab delivers a gentle yet emotionally resonant composition that instantly impresses.

The highlight of the track lies in the evocative and beautiful lyrics written by Goreti Venkanna, who crafts pure Telugu poetry. It talks about the warmth of homeland memories with the allure of life abroad. His words make it both poetic and relatable.

Vocally, the track is elevated by the expressive singing of Hesham Abdul Wahab, joined by Goreti Venkanna himself. Their voices adds more magic, making the song feel intimate and heartfelt. The breathtaking visuals of London plays a key role.

The charming presence of Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya on screen impresses. Their pairing once again after BABY brings a pleasant freshness that complements the track’s mood.

Directed by debutant Aditya Haasan, EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with presentation by Srikara Studios.