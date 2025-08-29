x
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

Published on August 29, 2025

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Donates Rs 10 Lakh to CM Relief Fund

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with Pranay Reddy Vanga from Bhadrakali Productions, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and contributed Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation was made to support the government’s welfare activities and provide aid during emergencies. The cheque was handed over in person at the Chief Minister’s camp office. CM Revanth Reddy thanked the duo for their generous contribution and appreciated their concern for public welfare.

On the work front, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on his much-anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role. After the success of Kabir Singh and Animal, fans have high expectations from Spirit. The film promises to deliver intense action and powerful storytelling, which Vanga is known for. With Spirit, the director aims to take his unique cinematic style to a global audience.

