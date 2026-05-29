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Home > Movie News

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Backing Raises Expectations For Romanchakam

Published on May 29, 2026 by swathy

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Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Backing Raises Expectations For Romanchakam

A new youthful entertainer titled Romanchakam has been announced with an eye-catching title poster that is currently attracting attention on social media. Filled with vibrant colours and a feel-good atmosphere, the poster hints at a film that will celebrate love, laughter, and emotional bonding. Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar are playing the lead roles, and their fresh pairing has already sparked curiosity among audiences.

The film gains major strength from the support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Pranay Reddy Vanga, who are backing the project under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner. The involvement of the Vanga brothers has become one of the key highlights, as audiences strongly associate them with quality and impactful storytelling. Their presence has undoubtedly boosted the film’s visibility.

Debut director Venu Gopal Reddy is helming the project, which carries the interesting tagline “Prema, Haasyam, Uthkanta.” Going by the tagline and promotional material, the film appears to be a complete entertainer that blends romance, comedy, and emotional drama in a youthful setting. The makers are said to be focusing heavily on relatable emotions and entertaining moments.

Music director Vasuki Vaibhav is expected to deliver an energetic and soulful soundtrack, while cinematographer Pavan Pappula is taking care of the visuals.

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