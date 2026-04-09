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Home > Movie News

Sandeep Vanga about Dhurandhar 2

Published on April 9, 2026 by sankar

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Sandeep Vanga about Dhurandhar 2

Last night, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Allu Cinemas, Kokapet. Sandeep Reddy has taken to his social media page to post his review about the film. His words have been extremely strong and positive about the film.

“Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labeled as propaganda…… Strange times. COMING TO THE POINT. I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega… Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega…. poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night…. Outstanding film” posted Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his official social media platform.

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