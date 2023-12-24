Sandeep Vanga busy with Animal’s Netflix version

Spread the love

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s recent offering Animal is a stupendous hit and is doing well in its fifth week. After completing the promotions of the film, Sandeep Vanga is focused on the Netflix version. He is editing the Netflix version of Animal. He had to compromise on the length for the theatrical release of Animal. Netflix will have the complete version of Animal and Sandeep Vanga is currently busy with the changes.

The Netflix version of Animal is expected to last for 3 hours and 30 minutes. Animal featured Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. T Series and Sandeep Vanga jointly produced Animal. Sandeep Vanga will shift his focus on Spirit and the shoot of the film featuring Prabhas will start in October 2024. Prabhas will be seen in the role of a cop in this actioner.