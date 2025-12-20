x
Sandeep Vanga lauds Dhurandhar

Published on December 20, 2025 by sankar

Sandeep Vanga lauds Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is doing wonders at the Indian box-office. The second week numbers are much bigger for the film and Dhurandhar is dominating Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash that released yesterday. All those who watched the film could not wait to appreciate it. The latest celebrity to join the list is Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. After the release of Dhurandhar, several critics and netizens compared Aditya Dhar with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Dhurandhar with Animal. Sandeep Vanga loved the film and he appreciated the actors and technicians.

“DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine…. DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices” posted Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

