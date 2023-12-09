Sandeep Vanga wishes an actioner with Megastar

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now placed in the list of the country’s top directors after the release of Animal. The film is doing exceptional business all over. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is touring in USA currently and during the interaction he was questioned if he would direct Megastar. Sandeep immediately responded saying that he would love to direct Chiranjeevi in an action drama. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a series of films lined up. He will soon direct Prabhas in Spirit and he has a film with Allu Arjun.

After the super success of Animal, several Bollywood actors are eager to work with Sandeep Reddy. Chiranjeevi is all set to join the sets of his next film Vishwambara that is under shoot. He is also holding talks with several other directors.