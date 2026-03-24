Sanjay Dutt Meets Chandrababu Naidu, Signals Big Push for Film Industry in Andhra Pradesh

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati, in a meeting that is being seen as a strong signal for the growth of the film industry in the state.

The meeting took place at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his team, including Gaurav Dubey, Kunal Patel, and Anuj Kumar. After the formal discussions, the Chief Minister is said to have held a brief one-on-one interaction with the actor, indicating the importance of the engagement.

Chandrababu Naidu outlined his vision to build a world-class film city in Amaravati. He also highlighted Visakhapatnam as a prime destination for film shoots, with its natural locations and growing infrastructure. The government’s single window clearance system was explained in detail, along with assurances of faster approvals for film projects.

The Chief Minister also discussed policy support for the industry. This includes subsidies, tax incentives, and streamlined permissions. Sanjay Dutt, who is also a producer, was invited to explore opportunities in the state. The government encouraged his team to consider setting up studios and post-production units. Sanjay Dutt’s team arrived at Gannavaram Airport and headed directly to the Secretariat for the meeting. This reflects the seriousness of the engagement on both sides.

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the absence of a major film city has been seen as a gap. The current discussions aim to address this by proposing a large-scale film city either in Amaravati or Visakhapatnam. If executed, this project could redefine the state’s position in the Indian film industry. Andhra Pradesh could emerge as a major hub not just for Tollywood, but also for Bollywood and other regional film industries.

An official announcement on film city or large studio projects is expected soon. If that happens, it could mark the beginning of a new chapter for cinema in Andhra Pradesh.