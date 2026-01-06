x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court

Published on January 6, 2026 by sankar

Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court

The ticket hike issue has taken several turns in Telangana. While some of the films are granted ticket hikes, the government recently announced that there would be no hike for any films in the future. Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are the biggies that are slated for Sankranthi release. The teams of both these films have approached the Telangana High Court to suspend the earlier orders issued by the court regarding the ticket hikes.

They requested the High Court to grant permission to hike the ticket prices during the Sankranthi holiday season and the budgets involved in these films. The High Court will hear and reveal the decision tomorrow. If the High Court grants permission, all the hurdles will get cleared in Telangana. The AP government will grant a hike for the tickets in the state. Both Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are made on big-budgets and are high on expectations.

