Sankranthi Biggies approach Telangana High Court

The ticket hike issue has taken several turns in Telangana. While some of the films are granted ticket hikes, the government recently announced that there would be no hike for any films in the future. Prabhas’ Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are the biggies that are slated for Sankranthi release. The teams of both these films have approached the Telangana High Court to suspend the earlier orders issued by the court regarding the ticket hikes.

They requested the High Court to grant permission to hike the ticket prices during the Sankranthi holiday season and the budgets involved in these films. The High Court will hear and reveal the decision tomorrow. If the High Court grants permission, all the hurdles will get cleared in Telangana. The AP government will grant a hike for the tickets in the state. Both Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are made on big-budgets and are high on expectations.