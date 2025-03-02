x
Home > Movie News

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Beats RRR, HanuMan

The combination of Venkatesh’s charm and Anil Ravipudi’s direction in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has proven to be a game-changer in Telugu cinema. The movie which broke many box office records, is now showing its power on OTT.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam started streaming on Zee5 since yesterday, and the movie exceeded 100 million minutes of viewership in just 12 hours, with over 1.3 million viewers already tuning in to experience its unforgettable story.

This incredible feat has allowed it to outshine even the massive Pan-India blockbusters like RRR and HanuMan, making it the biggest opening movie on Zee5 in 12 hours span of time.

With Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female leads, and produced by the dynamic duo of Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie has struck a chord with audiences across generations.

Sankranthi Ki Vasthunnam is set to complete a 50-day run in over 90 theatres, a rare achievement in today’s OTT-dominated era.

