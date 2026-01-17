Sankranti 2026: Andhra Pradesh Sees Massive Festive Movement and Economic Activity

Sankranti 2026 once again highlighted the scale and intensity of celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. The state received more than 30 lakh visitors during the festival period. A major share of this influx came from Hyderabad, with over three lakh vehicles entering Andhra Pradesh within a short span. Highways turned busy as families travelled back to villages.

The festive season generated significant economic activity across regions. In parts of coastal Andhra and the Godavari districts, cockfights and associated betting emerged as major attractions during Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma. Estimates suggest that thousands of crores of rupees circulated through these events over the three festival days. Betting ranged from smaller village-level bouts to large arenas where stakes reportedly reached several crores per fight. Makeshift gambling setups, card games, and dice games were also common, reflecting the scale of cash movement during the season.

Tourism recorded a strong upswing. Hotels, homestays, and transport services operated at near full capacity. Cinema halls saw packed shows throughout the holidays. Local economies benefited as street vendors, sweet shops, flower sellers, and small traders witnessed heavy sales. Farmers gained from harvesting activity and festival-linked purchases.

Sankranti 2026 reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh remained as a living culture deeply connected to tradition and community.