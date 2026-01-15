x
Sankranti Spirit Overshadowed by Gambling Boom

Published on January 15, 2026 by nymisha

Sankranti Spirit Overshadowed by Gambling Boom

Bhogi, the first day of Sankranti, saw intense cockfighting across large parts of Andhra Pradesh, transforming several rural areas into high-energy betting arenas. This was once seen as a local tradition, but now it has grown into a massive spectacle driven by money and pride.

In the erstwhile West Godavari, East Godavari, and Krishna regions, specially built arenas resembled cricket stadiums. Sharp blades were tied to the legs of fighting roosters while crowds cheered and currency bundles changed hands. Alongside cockfighting, gambling games such as gundata and kothamukka attracted thousands of spectators from both Telugu states.

Despite repeated warnings from authorities, enforcement appeared weak. By the end of the first day alone, estimates suggested that several hundred crores of rupees had already circulated through betting and side games. Participants arrived in luxury cars from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rayalaseema, causing traffic congestion near many venues.

The scale of betting stunned even regular observers. Individual matches saw wagers ranging from a few lakhs to several crores. Some contests ended in under a minute, yet decided fortunes instantly. Lavish rewards such as motorcycles, gold, and even cars were displayed openly to lure bettors.

Videos and visuals from Bhogi day events spread rapidly on social media, highlighting how Sankranti gambling has evolved into an organised money-driven enterprise. While officials promise strict action, the opening day once again showed how deeply entrenched this illegal tradition remains during the festive season.

