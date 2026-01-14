Sankranti Turns Andhra Pradesh into a Vibrant Tourism Hotspot

The festive spirit of Sankranti has swept across Andhra Pradesh, transforming the state into a vibrant destination for culture driven tourism. From riverbanks to rural heartlands, celebrations are drawing visitors with a rich blend of tradition, sport, and community energy. As Sankranthi, the streets of Andhra Pradesh were filled up with rangoli designs and locals were dresses up with traditional Attires adding the festive colors.

The state government has aligned festive celebrations with tourism promotion. Special events are being curated to showcase heritage to create memorable experiences for visitors. Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma praised the efforts, noting that Sankranti festivals are preserving culture while energising tourism across districts.

A major highlight unfolded at Atreyapuram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy celebrations drew large crowds over three days. The programme opened with swimming competitions and culminated in Kerala style dragon boat races. Teams from multiple states competed, turning the Godavari riverfront into a spectacle of speed and coordination. Kite festivals added colour to the finale, delighting families and visitors alike.

Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi said the national level boat races proved the state’s organisational strength. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh reiterated the goal of positioning the state as a world class tourism destination within two years. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas added that festival led tourism is becoming a new tradition across regions.

Elsewhere, Sankranti celebrations extended to the countryside. In Kovur of Nellore district, state level bullock cart races attracted participants from both Telugu states. Thousands gathered to witness the races, creating a carnival atmosphere rooted in agrarian pride.

With river sports, food festivals, rural games, and cultural showcases, Sankranti is redefining travel in Andhra Pradesh. The state is now firmly on the national tourism map during the festive season.