x
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Movie News

Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad

Published on February 24, 2025 by nymisha

Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad

Sapthagiri who is known for his impeccable comedy timing is doing films as a supporting actor and also a lead actor. His upcoming film gets an interesting title Pelli Kaani Prasad, which pays a playful tribute to Victory Venkatesh’s role in Malleswari.

The first look poster showcases Sapthagiri in a series of amusing expressions, setting the tone for the light-hearted and humorous nature of the film and his character. This poster hints at a fun-filled ride that is sure to entertain audiences.

Pelli Kaani Prasad is directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, and produced by Thama Media Entertainments and Chaganti Cinematic World. Sri Venkateswara Creations will be releasing the movie.

Priyanka Sharma plays the heroine, while Muralidhar Goud, Laxman, and Annapurnama are the prominent cast. The film is announced to be released on March 21st.

