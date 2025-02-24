Sapthagiri In & As Pelli Kaani Prasad

Sapthagiri who is known for his impeccable comedy timing is doing films as a supporting actor and also a lead actor. His upcoming film gets an interesting title Pelli Kaani Prasad, which pays a playful tribute to Victory Venkatesh’s role in Malleswari.

The first look poster showcases Sapthagiri in a series of amusing expressions, setting the tone for the light-hearted and humorous nature of the film and his character. This poster hints at a fun-filled ride that is sure to entertain audiences.

Pelli Kaani Prasad is directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, and produced by Thama Media Entertainments and Chaganti Cinematic World. Sri Venkateswara Creations will be releasing the movie.

Priyanka Sharma plays the heroine, while Muralidhar Goud, Laxman, and Annapurnama are the prominent cast. The film is announced to be released on March 21st.