‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ New Summer relase date announced

Published on March 17, 2025 by swathy

12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills
Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change
Is Mammootty suffering from Cancer?
“Nobody defeated me. I defeated myself,” Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

'Sarangapani Jathakam' New Summer relase date announced

Sarangapani Jathakam

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s third film after successful ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Sammohanam’ with producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies has confirmed a new release date.

Made as a thorough family entertainer with rare themes, the film will head to theatres on April 18th.

Dubbing works and other post-production works are completed. “Our film is fully prepared, including the first copy,” stated producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. “We are moving forward with censor certification and will release this family-friendly comedy on April 18th. It’s an ideal summer release,” he added.

Indraganti, who has taken inspiration from the comedy styles of Jandhyala and EVV Satyanarayana, has cast Priyadarshi in a thoughtful role. The Mallesham and Balagam actor is enjoying the success of Court these days. The success of Sarangapani Jathakam this Summer will continue his streak.

The entertainer, co-starring Roopa Koduvayur as the heroine, also features Vennela Kishore, VK Naresh, Viva Harsha, Tanikella Bharani and Srinivas Avasarala. Two songs (Sanchari Sanchari, Sarango Saranga) have been released already. Vivek Sagar is the music director.

12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills
Is Mammootty suffering from Cancer?
After Athanokkade, It’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Kalyan Ram

12A Railway Colony Teaser: Allari Naresh Brings Thrills
Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change
Is Mammootty suffering from Cancer?
“Nobody defeated me. I defeated myself,” Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana Leaders Recommendation Letters Now Accepted at Tirumala Temple
Telangana CM clarifies on Telugu University’s name change
“Nobody defeated me. I defeated myself,” Says CM Chandrababu Naidu

