x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Title & First Look welcomed quirkiness

Published on August 25, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Title & First Look welcomed quirkiness

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, a rapid-fire comedy entertainer with a seeming philosophical outlook towards life, is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Bankrolled prestigiously by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies, the film combines the family-centric approach of the production house with the slice-of-life and relatable comedic style of the ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Sammohanam’ director.

The first look poster introduces Priyadarshi as Sarangapani, who is navigating life with his own set of quirks and preconceived notions about destiny. Palmistry is a motif the comedy taps into. Vivek Sagar’s background score and songs are also among the predicted highlights.

“Is our future predetermined? Or, is it something we can determine for ourselves? ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is a quintessential comedy that answers these questions,” producer Krishna Prasad says.

Indraganti’s comedic style is rooted in the class and wholesomeness that were typical of Jandhyala’s movies. ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is also animated by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha. VK Naresh, seen in Indraganti’s ‘Sammohanam’, is another top-rated comedy actor in the cast. Tanikella Bharani and Srinivas Avasarala, two of Indraganti’s preferred artists, will also be seen.

Next CM Revanth Reddy cites Bhagavadgita’s Yuddhaneethi for lakes protection: Previous YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu under Scrutiny
else

TRENDING

image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Most Read

image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black