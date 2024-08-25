‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Title & First Look welcomed quirkiness

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, a rapid-fire comedy entertainer with a seeming philosophical outlook towards life, is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Bankrolled prestigiously by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies, the film combines the family-centric approach of the production house with the slice-of-life and relatable comedic style of the ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Sammohanam’ director.

The first look poster introduces Priyadarshi as Sarangapani, who is navigating life with his own set of quirks and preconceived notions about destiny. Palmistry is a motif the comedy taps into. Vivek Sagar’s background score and songs are also among the predicted highlights.

“Is our future predetermined? Or, is it something we can determine for ourselves? ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is a quintessential comedy that answers these questions,” producer Krishna Prasad says.

Indraganti’s comedic style is rooted in the class and wholesomeness that were typical of Jandhyala’s movies. ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is also animated by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha. VK Naresh, seen in Indraganti’s ‘Sammohanam’, is another top-rated comedy actor in the cast. Tanikella Bharani and Srinivas Avasarala, two of Indraganti’s preferred artists, will also be seen.