The highly anticipated mass family entertainer of the year, Bhagavanth Kesari has been secured by leading overseas distribution company Sarigama Cinemas.

The buzz surrounding the film has reached another level with the tremendous response it received for the teaser.

This film is a rollercoaster of emotions, seamlessly blending heart-touching moments with Anil Ravipudi’s trademark comedy and Balakrishna’s electrifying on-screen presence.

The movie is set to premiere in the USA on October 18th.

The ever-gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal and the most happening Sree Leela play the lead roles.

The master of high voltage music, Thaman is at the helm, ensuring that every beat resonates with the audience. The visionary producers Sahu Garapati & Harish Peddi from Shine Screens is steering this ship, guaranteeing an unparalleled entertainment for Dussehra 2023.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC