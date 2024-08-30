Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Day1 Worldwide Collections – Average Opening

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Day1 Worldwide Collections

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has taken an average opening Worldwide as the film has grossed 20 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 10.4 Cr. This is the second biggest opening for Nani worldwide behind Dasara (31 Cr Gross). The film has taken good opening in Metros, outside Telugu States but the numbers in B,C centres in Telugu States for the film are underwhelming. The film has shown very good growth for Night shows in all Centres and its very crucial for it to continue the same trend over the weekend to reach breakeven.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)