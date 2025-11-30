x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Sarpanch post is no more a ‘bed of roses’

Published on November 30, 2025

Sarpanch post is no more a ‘bed of roses’

Panchayath elections have arrived in Telangana and nominations are going on, with aspirants filing nominations with full josh. While election fever has gripped villages, there is also a palpable sense of tension in Sarpanch post aspirants. The reason for cautiousness is, severe financial troubles faced by outgoing Sarpanchs.

The previous Sarpanchs, who had served during BRS rule, have faced severe financial troubles as, state government delayed releasing funds to Gram Panchayaths. State Government has been so callous about Gram Panchayaths that, pending dues have mounted to unbearable levels for the Sarpanchs.

Owing to utter negligence of KCR Sarkar, most of the Sarpanchs had to spend from their pockets for village development and maintenance works. As a result, thousands of Sarpanchs have acquired personal debts from Rs 20 lakh to about 1 Cr, depending upon the size of Gram Panchayath.

While KCR Govt got ousted, much to the dismay of previous term Sarpanchs, even Revanth Reddy Sarkar has not cleared the pending bills, putting extreme financial pressure on the Sarpanchs and their families.

The informal discussion among rural political observers is, several Sarpanchs even suffered heart attacks and other health problems due to financial stress

Besides pending dues from Govt, increasing aspirations of voters and rising costs of doing politics in villages, turned the very experience of becoming Sarpanch a nightmare for many. Sarpanch was the all-powerful leader who commanded absolute power and earned respect and rewards in the past. But, it is no longer the same in present days. Sarpanch post has long ceased to be a bed of roses.

