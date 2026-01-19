Satvika Veeravalli from Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Elegant & Graceful

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Satvika Veeravalli from Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Elegant & Graceful

Published on January 19, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Satvika Veeravalli from Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Elegant & Graceful
image
Pooja Hegde opens up about a Shocking Incident
image
Vara Prasad Becomes Biggest Grosser For Chiru, Anil
image
Varun Tej’s KOKA Title Glimpse: Whistle Worthy
image
Why is Bandla Ganesh taking Sankalpa Yatra?

Satvika Veeravalli from Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Elegant & Graceful

Dulquer Salmaan, celebrated for his versatility across various film industries, is ready to impress everyone with his upcoming film “Aakasamlo Oka Tara” directed by Pavan Sadineni. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam producing the film under Lightbox Media. It is being presented by the esteemed production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema. The vision and story brings the major productions together to be part of this cinema.

Major production houses are coming together to introduce a promising new Telugu talent with Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The film marks the big-screen debut of Satvika Veeravalli, who plays a girl from a remote village where even basic roads are missing, yet her dreams soar high as the sky itself. Her recently unveiled character glimpse, accompanied by G.V. Prakash Kumar’s soulful background score, paints a quiet yet powerful picture of aspiration and resilience.

The teaser beautifully captures Satvika’s elegance and emotional depth, hinting at a performance that is both graceful and impactful. While the makers have kept the story and much of the cast under wraps, the glimpse has already resonated strongly with audiences. Rich visuals, intimate moments from Satvika’s journey, and Dulquer Salmaan’s understated appearance towards the end add layers of intrigue without revealing too much.

With Dulquer’s reputation for backing meaningful cinema and director Pavan Sadineni’s thoughtful storytelling, the film is shaping up to be a noteworthy project. Boasting high production values and nearing completion with 80% of the shoot done, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Previous Pooja Hegde opens up about a Shocking Incident
else

TRENDING

image
Satvika Veeravalli from Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Elegant & Graceful
image
Pooja Hegde opens up about a Shocking Incident
image
Vara Prasad Becomes Biggest Grosser For Chiru, Anil

Latest

image
Satvika Veeravalli from Aakasamlo Oka Tara: Elegant & Graceful
image
Pooja Hegde opens up about a Shocking Incident
image
Vara Prasad Becomes Biggest Grosser For Chiru, Anil
image
Varun Tej’s KOKA Title Glimpse: Whistle Worthy
image
Why is Bandla Ganesh taking Sankalpa Yatra?

Most Read

image
Telangana Cabinet Makes History With Medaram Meet, Clears Municipal Polls and District Reorganisation
image
Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event