Home > Movie News

Satyadev turns Rao Bahadur

Published on August 12, 2025 by sankar

Satyadev turns Rao Bahadur

Superstar Mahesh Babu in association with Chai Bisket’s A+S Movies is back to production with an interesting attempt. The film will be directed by Venkatesh Maha of C/O Kancharapalem fame Venkatesh Maha. Young and talented actor Satyadev will play the lead role in the film. The makers released the first look poster along with the title today. Satyadev sports a new look as Rao Bahadur.

The makers announced that the film will be released during summer this year. Venkatesh Maha has been working on the script for five years and it was announced today. More details will be announced very soon.

