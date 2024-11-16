Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news

Satyam Ramalinga Raju, who was jailed in Satyam scam, is back in news. Unfortunately, even now he is in the news for wrong reasons. While the successful and savvy entrepreneur, who was once the poster boy of Hyderabad IT, bit dust due to Satyam scam, now he is being criticised by IT professionals for duping thousands of employees in Brane Enterprises, by not paying their salaries.

According to the inputs from IT sector, Satyam Ramalinga Raju after his fall from grace, attempted a comeback through Brane Enterprises, an IT company focusing on the happening Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. It is said that the Brane Enterprises has recruited more than 3,000 employees to work for the company.

Brane Enterprises is reportedly owned by Satyam Ramalinga Raju family and he is the mentor for it. The presence of Ramalinga Raju, soon made the new IT company grab space in news media and social media. However, soon the comeback dream of Ramalinga Raju started crashing, as several complaints started rising against the Brane Enterprises.

As complaints against company rose with Brane employees seeking help, All India Professionals Congress (AIPC), a wing of Indian National Congress, is conducting a public hearing in Hyderabad on Nov 17, Sunday.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu is attending the public hearing to know about the Brane Enterprises concerns and reason out a solution. All India Professionals Congress chairman Praveen Chakravarthy is part of the hearing. As Congress has been campaigning for healthy and equitable conditions at workplace, AIPC took up the cause of IT employees, who have been victimized by Brane Enterprises.

While there has been lot of complaints and discussions over Brane Enterprises duping employees and not paying salaries informally, the issue is set to assume seriousness as ruling Congress has taken up the cause. With Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu taking up hearing, Brane Enterprises is expected to face the heat.

Dnr