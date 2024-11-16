x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
View all stories
Home > Politics

Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news

Satyam Ramalinga Raju, who was jailed in Satyam scam, is back in news. Unfortunately, even now he is in the news for wrong reasons. While the successful and savvy entrepreneur, who was once the poster boy of Hyderabad IT, bit dust due to Satyam scam, now he is being criticised by IT professionals for duping thousands of employees in Brane Enterprises, by not paying their salaries.

According to the inputs from IT sector, Satyam Ramalinga Raju after his fall from grace, attempted a comeback through Brane Enterprises, an IT company focusing on the happening Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector. It is said that the Brane Enterprises has recruited more than 3,000 employees to work for the company.

Brane Enterprises is reportedly owned by Satyam Ramalinga Raju family and he is the mentor for it. The presence of Ramalinga Raju, soon made the new IT company grab space in news media and social media. However, soon the comeback dream of Ramalinga Raju started crashing, as several complaints started rising against the Brane Enterprises.

As complaints against company rose with Brane employees seeking help, All India Professionals Congress (AIPC), a wing of Indian National Congress, is conducting a public hearing in Hyderabad on Nov 17, Sunday.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu is attending the public hearing to know about the Brane Enterprises concerns and reason out a solution. All India Professionals Congress chairman Praveen Chakravarthy is part of the hearing. As Congress has been campaigning for healthy and equitable conditions at workplace, AIPC took up the cause of IT employees, who have been victimized by Brane Enterprises.

While there has been lot of complaints and discussions over Brane Enterprises duping employees and not paying salaries informally, the issue is set to assume seriousness as ruling Congress has taken up the cause. With Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu taking up hearing, Brane Enterprises is expected to face the heat.

Dnr

Next Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign Previous Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage

Latest

image
Buzz: Pooja Hegde to romance Naga Chaitanya?
image
A Bollywood Remix song in Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Pawan Kalyan in Maharashtra Election Campaign
image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Most Read

image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

Related Articles

Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries