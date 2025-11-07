Satya’s Film as Lead Launched

Satya is one of the busiest and highest paid comedians of Telugu cinema. His comic timing worked big time in several successful films in the recent times. He is now turning a lead actor and Mathu Vadalara fame Ritesh Rana will direct a comic entertainer with Satya in the lead role. The film has been launched in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony today. Kaala Bhairava will score the music and background score for this untitled film.

Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainments will produce this film jointly. The shoot commences soon and more details to be announced officially about the project. Satya is committed to other films and he is currently completing all these projects.