Satya’s Jetlee: Miss Universe India On Board

After Mathu Vadalara and its sequel, the successful duo Satya and filmmaker Ritesh Rana are back in action with their latest project, Jetlee.

The first-look poster, released earlier, set the tone instantly. Satya appeared in a quirky avatar alongside the line I am done with comedy, which, in classic Ritesh Rana fashion, only made it funnier.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha who plays the lead actress celebrates her birthday today. ON the occasion, the makers unveiled her first look poster.

Rhea commands the screen in a fierce action-packed avatar- standing inside a blazing aircraft, gun in hand, debris flying around her.

She combines glamour with danger, instantly establishing herself as a formidable action heroine.

Billed as an action-comedy, Jetlee promises a fun, yet power-packed ride with madness in the narrative. The film also stars Vennela Kishore and Ajay in key roles.

The film is backed by Cherry and Hemalatha Peddamallu on Clap Entertainment, and presented by the pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Fasten your seatbelts- this flight is gearing up for a gloriously insane ride.