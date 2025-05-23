x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,
image
Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life
image
SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case
image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case

The Supreme Court has delivered a major setback to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy by refusing his anticipatory bail plea in an SC/ST atrocity case. This decision comes after the politician faced serious allegations related to his social media activities and discriminatory behaviour.

Sajjala Bhargava Reddy had approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after facing charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. The case was registered by the state government following complaints about his social media posts and alleged misconduct towards certain individuals under his influence.

Earlier, the High Court had also dismissed his bail application, prompting Reddy to move the apex court. However, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision and refused to grant him relief.

The Supreme Court expressed serious concern about the nature of social media posts in this case. The judges observed that such posts had reached an alarming level and created an unforgivable situation. The court highlighted that granting bail in such sensitive cases would encourage others to commit similar offences.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court made it clear that they had thoroughly examined the controversial posts. The judges noted that even though the incidents occurred three to four years ago, wrongdoing remains wrong regardless of when it happened.

The Supreme Court warned that the judicial system would not remain silent towards those who commit such mistakes. The court stressed that under no circumstances would the system tolerate such behavior and would take appropriate action.

While rejecting the main bail application, the Supreme Court granted Sajjala Bhargava Reddy a temporary reprieve of two weeks to approach the concerned SC/ST court. During this period, he has been given protection from arrest through interim orders.

The Supreme Court made it clear that social media posts of this nature constitute serious and unforgivable crimes. The court’s firm stance reflects the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the rights of scheduled castes and tribes while ensuring justice prevails in such sensitive matters.

In other news related to Liquor Scam ,the Supreme Court rejected two petitions filed by Rajkasi Reddy in the liquor scam case and suggested that since he is already in custody, he should approach the concerned court for bail. The court dismissed both petitions and advised him to seek relief from the appropriate court regarding his bail plea.

Next Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life Previous Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
else

TRENDING

image
Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life
image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again

Latest

image
Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,
image
Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life
image
SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case
image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

Most Read

image
Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,
image
SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

Related Articles

Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look