SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case

The Supreme Court has delivered a major setback to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy by refusing his anticipatory bail plea in an SC/ST atrocity case. This decision comes after the politician faced serious allegations related to his social media activities and discriminatory behaviour.

Sajjala Bhargava Reddy had approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail after facing charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. The case was registered by the state government following complaints about his social media posts and alleged misconduct towards certain individuals under his influence.

Earlier, the High Court had also dismissed his bail application, prompting Reddy to move the apex court. However, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision and refused to grant him relief.

The Supreme Court expressed serious concern about the nature of social media posts in this case. The judges observed that such posts had reached an alarming level and created an unforgivable situation. The court highlighted that granting bail in such sensitive cases would encourage others to commit similar offences.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court made it clear that they had thoroughly examined the controversial posts. The judges noted that even though the incidents occurred three to four years ago, wrongdoing remains wrong regardless of when it happened.

The Supreme Court warned that the judicial system would not remain silent towards those who commit such mistakes. The court stressed that under no circumstances would the system tolerate such behavior and would take appropriate action.

While rejecting the main bail application, the Supreme Court granted Sajjala Bhargava Reddy a temporary reprieve of two weeks to approach the concerned SC/ST court. During this period, he has been given protection from arrest through interim orders.

The Supreme Court made it clear that social media posts of this nature constitute serious and unforgivable crimes. The court’s firm stance reflects the judiciary’s commitment to protecting the rights of scheduled castes and tribes while ensuring justice prevails in such sensitive matters.

