SC dismisses plea against 42 percent BC reservation

The apex court of the country has dismissed a writ petition which was filed against the government of Telangana which was about allocating 42 percent reservation to the Backward Classes in the upcoming local body elections. The Supreme Court has granted the petitioner to approach the High Court. A bench led by A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta revealed that two similar writ petitions related to Article 32 are peending before the Telangana High Court and the petitioner cannot directly invoke Article 32.

The petitioner has argued that the Supreme Court has taken similar pleas and the top court reminded that they have been dismissed. The petitioner said that there was ano interim stay granted by the Telangana High Court because of which they have approached the Supreme Court. With this move from the Supreme Court, the hearing in Telangana High Court on October 8th will be crucial and this will decide the BC reservation in the local body elections of Telangana.