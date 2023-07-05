SC issues notice to Vijayasai, others in Jagan cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, V Vijayasai Reddy and two others in the CBI cases on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The two others are Jagathi Publications which owns Sakshi media and Bharati Cements, both headed by Jagan’s wife Y S Bharathi.

The notices were issued following a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana high court order to stop investigation of ED cases till the investigation of the CBI cases is over.

The Supreme Court had asked Vijayasai Reddy, Jagathi Publications and Bharathi Cements to respond by September 5. The Supreme Court further said that it would decide on September 5, whether the cases are to be heard by the two-member bench or three-member bench of the apex court.

The Telangana High court in 2021 had kept aside the CBI court’s direction that both the CBI and the ED could simultaneously investigate the cases. The high court said that the ED could wait till the CBI completed its investigation.

Following this order, the ED had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana high court orders. The supreme court took up the petitions on Wednesday and issued notices to the MP and others asking them to respond by September 5.