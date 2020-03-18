SC may uphold SEC’s decision to postpone polls in AP

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the petition filed by the YSR Congress Party against the state election commission’s decision to postpone the civic body elections. Last week, the State Election Commission has deferred by six weeks the local body elections due to the coronavirus scare and also owing to incidents of violence being reported since election dates were announced following which the ruling YSRCP has filed a petition in the apex court. The YSRCP contended that the SEC decision was undemocratic as the decision to postpone the local body polls was taken without any consultation with authorities concerned. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on the state government for questioning the SEC’s move to put off the elections.

The apex court may uphold the state election commission’s decision to postpone the civic body elections which cited the outbreak of coronavirus and widespread violence in AP as the primary reason for it to put off elections. The Supreme Court may even cite the deferment of elections to local bodies by the Maharashtra State Election Commission in view of the spread of coronavirus. The Supreme Court has taken the spread of coronavirus seriously and initiated several measures to counter the spread of COVID-19. Thermal screening at the entrance of the apex court was installed and individuals have to fill up declaration forms disclosing if they have cough, cold symptoms. The CJI asked bar bodies to deploy volunteers in court halls, and encourage the members to keep distance and request the lawyers to leave the premises as soon as their matter concludes. In fact, members of the bar were asked to accept, encourage and promote e-filing and video conference of court halls.

Recently, it had sought the reply of Director-General, Prison, and chief secretaries of all states and union territories by March 20 regarding the precautionary measures taken in jails across India. The court also cautioned that mass gathering is a big problem and it can become a centre for the spread of coronavirus.

Further, the ruling YSRC may receive a setback in the Supreme Court which may ask the Jagan government to approach the High Court. The High Court recently pulled up Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang questioning the police action against Naidu’s arrest at the Viskahapatnam airport under Section 151(1). The High Court, which read out CrPc Section 151 (1) to Gautam Sawang, questioned him why the police arrested Naidu under Section 151 (1) and why action should not be taken against the police. In his deposition before the court, Sawang had to cut a sorry face. He admitted before the court that Naidu’s arrest was not in the spirit of Sec.151(1). The HC asked him to take action against the assistant commissioner and the commissioner of police of Vizag who served the arrest notice.

Days after pulling up Sawang over the arrest of Naidu, the High Court also pulled up the State election commission over its inaction on several instances of code violation ahead of civic body elections in the state. The High Court had asked what action was initiated against the YSRCP leaders and workers who allegedly used ward members and volunteers for the party’s election canvassing in breach of model code of conduct.