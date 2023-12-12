x
Home > Politics > SC posts Fibernet case to January 17

SC posts Fibernet case to January 17

Published on December 12, 2023 by

SC posts Fibernet case to January 17

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted the Fibernet case to January 17. The court also directed both the State government and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu not to speak about the case in public. It wanted both the parties to maintain the status quo on the case, while dealing with the people.

The advocates for the state government and the CID told the court that Chandrababu Naidu was speaking about the case in the public meetings and the party meetings. It wanted the court to direct Naidu to restrain from speaking about the case in the public.

The advocates also told the court that Chandrababu Naidu was also speaking about the court sending him to jail. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to gain sympathy from the people by speaking about the case ahead of the 2024 general election. They wanted the court to restrict Chandrababu Naidu from speaking about the cases in public.

Advocate for Chandrababu Naidu, Siddhartha Luthra told the court that Naidu was not speaking about the case in public. He said it was only the additional advocate general and the CID chief who went around the country holding press conferences. He said that the additional advocate general and the CID chief had held press conferences in Hyderabad and Delhi.

Siddhartha Luthra told the Supreme Court to direct the CID and the state government not to speak about the case in public. He also told the court to restrain the CID from speaking about the case in the public.

The court told both Chandrababu Naidu and the state government not to speak about the case. The court wanted the two parties to restrain from speaking about the case.

