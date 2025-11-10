x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

SC Raises Concern Over Delay in Telangana MLAs Defection Case

Published on November 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Global Girlfriend Anu Emmanuel
image
SC Raises Concern Over Delay in Telangana MLAs Defection Case
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer
image
Samantha’s Socio-fantasy Attempt
image
Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

SC Raises Concern Over Delay in Telangana MLAs Defection Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear on November 17 a contempt petition filed against the Telangana Assembly Speaker for allegedly failing to comply with its order to decide on the disqualification pleas of 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress party.

Back on July 31, a Bench led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai had directed the Speaker to conclude the disqualification proceedings within three months. However, with the deadline now expired, the petitioners have accused the Speaker of deliberately delaying the matter.

During a brief hearing on November 10, a lawyer representing the petitioners sought urgent intervention from the court, pointing out that the Speaker had not initiated any action despite clear instructions. Chief Justice Gavai responded, saying, “List it next Monday.” When the counsel expressed concern that the case was being dragged until the end of the month due to the CJI’s impending retirement on November 23, the Chief Justice remarked, “The Supreme Court will not close after November 24.”

The contempt plea arises from the Supreme Court’s earlier judgment, which clarified that while deciding disqualification petitions under the Tenth Schedule, the Speaker acts as a tribunal and does not enjoy constitutional immunity. The Bench had also observed that allowing defected legislators to continue in office without timely adjudication “shakes the very foundation of democracy.”

The Court’s upcoming hearing is expected to set an important precedent on timely action in anti-defection cases and accountability of presiding officers in upholding constitutional principles.

Next Video : Exclusive Interview with Global Girlfriend Anu Emmanuel Previous Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer
image
Samantha’s Socio-fantasy Attempt
image
Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

Latest

image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Global Girlfriend Anu Emmanuel
image
SC Raises Concern Over Delay in Telangana MLAs Defection Case
image
Ravi Teja’s BMW: Perfect Sankranthi Entertainer
image
Samantha’s Socio-fantasy Attempt
image
Allu Sirish Responds to Trolls in Style

Most Read

image
SC Raises Concern Over Delay in Telangana MLAs Defection Case
image
Massive Bureaucratic Reshuffle on the Cards in Andhra Pradesh
image
All Eyes on Jubilee Hills: City Braces for a High-Stakes By-Election Tomorrow

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue