Scrub Typhus in Andhra Pradesh: What It Is, How to Stay Safe, and What the Government Is Doing

Andhra Pradesh is reporting a rise in scrub typhus cases, and the state government has moved into action to control the spread. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered officials to create strong awareness and ensure that no more lives are lost to this preventable infection.

What Is Scrub Typhus?

Scrub typhus is an infection caused by the bacteria Orientia tsutsugamushi.

It spreads when a person is bitten by a chigger mite, a very small insect commonly found in:

-> Farmlands

-> Bushes and thick vegetation

-> Moist soil

-> Cattle sheds

-> Places where rodents move frequently

This disease does not spread from person to person, but it can become dangerous if it is not treated early.

Common Symptoms

People who get infected may develop symptoms within ten days of the bite. Key signs include:

High fever, Chills, Severe headache, Body and muscle pain, Nausea and vomiting

A dark scab or wound at the bite area (a major indicator)

If the infection becomes severe, it can affect the brain, lungs, and heart.

How to Protect Yourself

Doctors say scrub typhus is fully treatable when detected early. Prevention is the best shield. The Health Department is advising people to take simple precautions:

1. Dress Safely

Wear full-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks, and closed shoes when working in fields, gardens, or areas with bushes.

2. Keep Surroundings Clean

Clear waste, overgrown grass, and old debris where mites can hide. Reduce rodent activity around homes.

3. Maintain Clean Bedding

Old mattresses, pillows, and blankets can hide mites. Clean or replace them regularly.

4. Protect Children

Make sure children wear clothes that cover their arms and legs while playing outdoors.

5. Do Not Ignore Fever

If fever starts after visiting farms or bushy areas, get tested immediately.

How the Government Is Responding

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken the situation seriously and launched multiple measures:

1. Statewide Awareness Drive

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to educate people in rural and urban areas about symptoms, precautions, and early testing.

2. Strengthening Hospitals

Primary Health Centres and district hospitals have been instructed to stay prepared with testing kits, medicines, and trained staff.

3. Rapid Testing and Early Treatment

Doctors have been instructed to test for scrub typhus as soon as they observe fever accompanied by body pain or a suspicious bite mark.

4. Focus on High-Risk Districts

Chittoor, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts are being monitored closely due to rising case numbers.

5. Cleanliness Campaigns

Village authorities have been asked to clean the surroundings, remove waste, and create awareness about keeping homes and farms safe from mites.

The Message From Health Experts

Scrub typhus can be serious, but it is also 100% treatable when detected early. Doctors urge citizens not to panic but remain watchful. Quick testing and correct medication can prevent all major complications.