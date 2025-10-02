x
Home > Movie News

SDT Claps For Sree Vishnu, Ram Abbaraju, Mythri

Published on October 2, 2025 by nymisha

SDT Claps For Sree Vishnu, Ram Abbaraju, Mythri

Sree Vishnu and director Ram Abbaraju will be joining forces again, after delivering the humorous blockbuster Samajavaragamana. With Mythri Movie Makers joining the project, it will be crafted on a bigger canvas.

The film Sree Vishnu x Ram Abbaraju 2 promises to deliver a laugh-packed, lively narrative in a genre that’s completely new for the duo. The launch event was held in Hyderabad with all the traditional fanfare. Actor Sai Durgha Tej gave the ceremonial first clap. SDT and Nara Rohith formally handed over the script, and extended their best wishes to the team.

Writers Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana, who earlier contributed to the writing of Samajavaragamana, are also penning this film bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

