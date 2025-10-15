x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

SDT’s SYG Asura Aagamana: Lands Like A Thunder

Published on October 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Inside the YSR Family Feud: NCLAT Puts Saraswati Power Ownership on Hold
image
SDT’s SYG Asura Aagamana: Lands Like A Thunder
image
Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem
image
Fresh Backlash against Meher Ramesh
image
Madhuri’s Influence on Ritu: A Political Shade Inside the Bigg Boss House

SDT’s SYG Asura Aagamana: Lands Like A Thunder

On the occasion of Sai Durgha Tej’s birthday, the team of the most-awaited Pan India grandeur Sambarala Yetigattu has unleashed a glimpse called Asura Aagamana, and it lands like thunder. Far from a conventional teaser, this is a declaration of war.

From its very first frame, Asura Aagamana drags viewers into a realm veiled in shadows, as whispers of an uprising grow louder. And at the eye of this storm stands the protagonist, who starts the war against the Asuras.

Sai Durgha Tej is completely unrecognizable, and is elemental form. He is not just rugged or intense, but emanates wrath, shaped by loss, and propelled by an unrelenting fury that feels almost divine.

Rohith KP impresses big time with his taking. There’s a quiet promise in every shot, that this is not just spectacle for spectacle’s sake, but a journey steeped in soul. Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy elevates this vision with muscular visuals. Backing the visuals is B Ajaneesh Loknath’s blood-pumping score. What truly sets this teaser apart is the fearless ambition. PrimeShow Entertainment, under producers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, is clearly swinging for the fences, and every production element reflects that scale.

The glimpse certainly raises expectations for the movie that will be released in all south Indian languages, and also in Hindi. The visuals indeed assure the movie has the capability to please Pan India audience.

Next Inside the YSR Family Feud: NCLAT Puts Saraswati Power Ownership on Hold Previous Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem
else

TRENDING

image
SDT’s SYG Asura Aagamana: Lands Like A Thunder
image
Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem
image
Fresh Backlash against Meher Ramesh

Latest

image
Inside the YSR Family Feud: NCLAT Puts Saraswati Power Ownership on Hold
image
SDT’s SYG Asura Aagamana: Lands Like A Thunder
image
Trend Set Cheyy From Jatadhara: Bachelor Anthem
image
Fresh Backlash against Meher Ramesh
image
Madhuri’s Influence on Ritu: A Political Shade Inside the Bigg Boss House

Most Read

image
Inside the YSR Family Feud: NCLAT Puts Saraswati Power Ownership on Hold
image
Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha
image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link

Related Articles

Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions