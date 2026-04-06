Sea Shore Highway and High-Speed Rail: Andhra Pradesh’s Dual Push for Coastal and Capital Connectivity

The Andhra Pradesh government is moving with a clear focus on infrastructure by combining coastal development with capital connectivity. Alongside the proposed Sea Shore Highway, the Centre’s decision to link Amaravati with two high-speed rail corridors adds strong momentum to the state’s growth plans.

The Sea Shore Highway will run from Narsapuram to Bapatla via Machilipatnam, covering about 120 km. It is designed as a cost-effective alternative to the expansion of National Highway 216, which faced land acquisition and cost challenges. The coastal route avoids these hurdles and ensures faster execution.

This highway will directly benefit fisheries and aquaculture by improving transport efficiency. It will connect ports like Machilipatnam and Nizampatnam and reduce pressure on existing highways. Travel across coastal districts will become faster and more reliable.

Tourism will also gain. Better access to beaches can drive investment in resorts and local businesses, creating employment and boosting regional income.

At the same time, the Centre has strengthened Amaravati’s position by integrating it into two major high-speed rail corridors. The Hyderabad to Chennai corridor will now pass through Amaravati, improving access across key cities. Another corridor linking Chennai to Mysuru via Bengaluru expands the southern network further.

A new railway line from Errupalem to Namburu has also been approved to enhance connectivity to the capital region. This includes a major railway bridge over the Krishna river, which is expected to become a key infrastructure landmark.

Together, these projects create a strong connectivity framework. The coastal highway supports regional trade and tourism, while high-speed rail links position Amaravati as a well-connected capital. This combined approach reflects a clear strategy to drive balanced and long-term development across Andhra Pradesh.