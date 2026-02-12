Seattle Agrees to Pay $29 Million (₹262 Crore) to Jaahnavi Kandula’s Family

The City of Seattle has agreed to pay 29 million US dollars, approximately ₹262 crore, to the family of Telugu student Jaahnavi Kandula, who was killed in a police vehicle crash in January 2023. The settlement comes more than three years after the tragic incident that sparked international outrage and diplomatic concern.

Jaahnavi, 23, was from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. She moved to the United States in 2021 to pursue her Master’s degree at Northeastern University in Seattle’s South Lake Union area. On the night of the accident, she was crossing a street when a speeding Seattle police patrol vehicle struck her. Reports stated that the vehicle was travelling at nearly 119 kmph. She died at the scene due to severe injuries.

The officer involved, Kevin Dave, faced widespread criticism after body camera footage revealed him making insensitive remarks about her death. The comments triggered anger in both India and the US and led to his removal from duty. Investigations also pointed to violations of department policies.

Seattle City Attorney Erica Evans described Jaahnavi’s death as deeply tragic and expressed hope that the compensation would offer some relief to her grieving family. While the $29 million (₹262 crore) settlement brings legal closure to the civil case, the emotional loss remains immeasurable.