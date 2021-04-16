Sehari Teaser: Youthful Entertainer

It seems the makers of Sehari are fully taking advantage of Balakrishna’s comments during the film’s first look launch. The visuals of Balakrishna calling hero Harsh Kanumilli as Virgin star and throwing his mobile phone at his assistant went viral.

Curiously, the initial portions of Sehari teaser show Balakrishna’s speech. They indeed incorporated Balakrishna’s speech, out of respect for the senior hero. Coming to teaser, Harsh Kanumilli is introduced as Varun who is in a romantic relationship with a girl. But, after breaking up with this girl, he decides to marry Subbalakshmi.

Then comes Simran Choudary as Subbalakshmi’s sister. While nobody really comprehends Harsh’s inner persona, Simran finds his world beautiful. So, he starts adoring her, though his marriage with her sister around the corner.

Whom he settles with among the two sisters form crux of the story. Harsh Kanumilli looks apt in the role of a confused guy. Seemingly, Gangasagar Dwaraka has made the film as a youthful hilarious romantic entertainer produced by Virgo Pictures.