Shocking: Sekhar Kammula shoots 8 hours footage for Love Story

By
Telugu360
-
0
Sekhar Kammula talking a considerable gap again

Sekhar Kammula is one director who spends ample time to carve out his films. His next film Love Story is delayed several times and is gearing up for release in summer during May. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are the lead actors in this romantic entertainer. Though Sekhar planned the film with fresh faces and shot some of the episodes, he later roped in Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi for the lead roles.

The latest news is that Sekhar Kammula shot footage of 8 hours for Love Story.His editing team is currently editing the content. Going with the latest trend, the ideal runtime of a film is said to be between 130 and 150 minutes. The audience are not much interested to watch films that have lengthy runtimes. We have to wait to see about the final runtime that will be locked by Sekhar Kammula for Love Story. Asian Cinemas are the producers and Love Story releases on May 29th.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR