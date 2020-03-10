Shocking: Sekhar Kammula shoots 8 hours footage for Love Story

Sekhar Kammula is one director who spends ample time to carve out his films. His next film Love Story is delayed several times and is gearing up for release in summer during May. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are the lead actors in this romantic entertainer. Though Sekhar planned the film with fresh faces and shot some of the episodes, he later roped in Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi for the lead roles.

The latest news is that Sekhar Kammula shot footage of 8 hours for Love Story.His editing team is currently editing the content. Going with the latest trend, the ideal runtime of a film is said to be between 130 and 150 minutes. The audience are not much interested to watch films that have lengthy runtimes. We have to wait to see about the final runtime that will be locked by Sekhar Kammula for Love Story. Asian Cinemas are the producers and Love Story releases on May 29th.