Selfish Ashish’s Elegant Moves In Dil Ka 1st Beat

After Rowdy Boys, Ashish is arriving with his second movie Selfish. Ivana of Love Today famous is the leading lady in this youthful mass entertainer directed by debutant Kasi Vishal with Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings producing it.

The musical journey of the movie begins as the first single Dil Kush is out now. Mickey J Meyer scored this song which is the Dil Ka First Beat of the protagonist. The youngster describes his adoration for the girl in the song penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Javed Ali’s voice makes this super special.

It’s Ashish’s elegant moves that beautify the visuals. The young hero proves to be a great dancer and has enacted some stylish dances. Ivana looked charming in the song which is an instant hit.