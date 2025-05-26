Senior Beauties and their Tough Competition for young actresses

With the arrival of young heroines, several senior and veteran actresses are struggling for offers. Actresses like Pooja Hegde, Rashi Khanna, Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Keerthy Suresh are left with no Telugu offers. Though some of them are doing Telugu movies, none of them are prominent ones or featuring beside stars. Young beauties like Sreeleela, Bhagyashree Borse, Rukmini Vasanth< Kayadu Lohar and others are signing back-to-back films in Telugu.

While young beauties are ruling Tollywood, some of the senior actresses like Trisha, Tamannaah, Nayanathara are still signing films and are demanding big remuneration. Trisha is the leading lady in Chiranjeevi's Vishwambara and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life. After transforming herself, Trisha looks so young and she is demanding big money. She is in talks for a couple of Telugu films and they will be announced soon. Nayanathara has done a bunch of Tamil films and most of them are women-centric attempts. The actress is paired up beside Chiranjeevi in Anil Ravipudi's film. The actress is in talks to sign more films in Telugu. She is receiving offers after she has cut down her fee.

Tamannaah has done impressive films in her career and she increased her glamour dose and she has done a number of web series and Hindi films. After Odela 2, Tamannaah is in talks for Telugu projects. She is demanding big remuneration and is open for glamorous attempts. Tamannaah will be seen in 2-3 Telugu films in the next one year. Despite several young actresses making their impact, risha, Tamannaah, Nayanathara are busy with Telugu projects.