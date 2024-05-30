x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

Senior IPS officer ABV gets relief in AP high court

Published on May 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Senior IPS officer ABV gets relief in AP high court

Senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao got great relief in the Andhra Pradesh high court on Thursday. The court dismissed the petition of the state government for review of CAT orders on ABV’s suspension.

Venkateswara Rao is retiring on May 31. He is under suspension now for the past five years. The CAT had recently given orders setting aside the state government’s suspension orders. The CAT said that the officer cannot be suspended for the second time for the same reasons.

There is a huge social media campaign in support of Venkateswara Rao asking the state government to give him appointment at least on the day of his retirement. It is to be seen what decision that the state government would take on his reinstatement on the day of his retirement.

He was kept under suspension on the charges of violation of rules in purchase of equipment for phone tapping during the TDP government between 2014 and 2019. He was the head of the intelligence department during the TDP regime.

It was alleged that Venkateswara Rao violated the rules and procured the phone tapping equipment to watch the mobile phones of the YSR Congress leaders during the TDP regime. The case went to the Central government and then to the AP high court and from there to the Supreme Court.

He was made the commissioner of printing and stationery following the directions from the Supreme Court. But in a few days, he was suspended for the same orders on which he was suspended earlier.

Finally, CAT had given orders setting aside his suspension for the second time on the same orders. However, the state government challenged the CAT orders in the high court. The high court on Thursday dismissed the state government petition and upheld the CAT orders.

The YSR Congress government had been keeping him out of office for the past five years. It was alleged that Venkateswara Rao handled the deal with 23 YSR Congress MLAs on joining the TDP when the TDP was in power in the state. This being the political reason, the government found him responsible for the purchase of telephone tapping equipment.

Next Tappa From Sharwa’s Manamey: Tuneful Song, Rich Visuals Previous Sree Leela hikes her remuneration
else

TRENDING

image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Buzz: Salman Khan in Ram Charan’s Next?

Latest

image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning
image
Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case
image
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini