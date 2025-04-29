x
Senior IPS Officer Lost Memory in Mumbai Actress Case

Published on April 29, 2025 by nymisha

Senior IPS Officer Lost Memory in Mumbai Actress Case
Senior IPS Officer Lost Memory in Mumbai Actress Case

In the controversial Mumbai actress case, senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu has firmly denied any involvement during questioning by CID officials. The high-ranking police officer was taken into CID custody from Vijayawada district jail to the regional CID office in Tulsinagar for interrogation.

The questioning lasted nearly six hours, from 11 AM to 5 PM, during which officials reportedly asked more than 80 questions. Sources reveal that Anjaneyulu avoided giving direct answers, instead providing evasive responses even when presented with evidence.

“I have nothing to do with this case,” Anjaneyulu told investigators when questioned about filing false charges against the Mumbai actress and her elderly parents. He emphasised that he neither filed the FIR nor was it within his jurisdiction.

When asked about instructing then-Vijayawada CP Kanti Rana Tata and DCP Vishal Gunni regarding the case through the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Anjaneyulu replied that as Intelligence Chief, he might have discussed various matters with subordinate officers, but couldn’t recall specifics due to the passage of time.

CID officers confronted Anjaneyulu about evidence suggesting he directed the creation of forged documents to frame the Mumbai actress. He countered by questioning why they were asking him about forgery when he maintained he had no connection to the case.

Investigators pointed to frequent phone calls between Anjaneyulu and DCP Vishal Gunni during the Mumbai trip to arrest the actress. Anjaneyulu responded that his communications as Intelligence Chief could have been about any matter and didn’t necessarily relate to the arrest.

During the questioning, Anjaneyulu reportedly refused the lunch provided by CID officials, stating, “I won’t eat the food you’ve given. I don’t need it.” After the interrogation concluded, he was returned to the Vijayawada district jail.

Karnataka CM's Hand Gesture at Belagavi Rally Sparks Controversy
Nagarjuna waiting for Nani's Film
