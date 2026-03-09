x
Sensational Advance Sales for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Published on March 9, 2026 by sankar

Sensational Advance Sales for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel for Dhurandhar and the film releases on March 19th with special premiere shows planned from March 18th evening. Right after the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was out, the makers have opened the advance bookings on a full-fledged note. All the national multiplex chains have opened the bookings and the sales are exceptional.

With ten days before the release, the sales are quite good and Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to post record numbers with premiere shows alone. The film is expected to smash all the existing records of Indian films through the premiere shows. In North America too, Dhurandhar: The Revenge pre-release sales are super strong. Initial trend is very strong and the film is expected to open with a bang all over. The biggest advantage with Dhurandhar: The Revenge is that the film is also releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam along with Hindi.

All those who missed Dhurandhar in theatres watched the film on Netflix in the regional languages and this will benefit Dhurandhar: The Revenge big time. As per the predictions, Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance sales are all set for new benchmarks.

