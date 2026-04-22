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Home > Movie News

Sensational: Chandoo Mondeti, Karan Johar, Rana, Akshay!

Published on April 22, 2026 by nymisha

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Sensational: Chandoo Mondeti, Karan Johar, Rana, Akshay!

Chandoo mondeti to direct varun tej

Fresh off delivering back-to-back successes with Karthikeya 2 and Thandel, director Chandoo Mondeti is now preparing to scale things up like never before. This time, the filmmaker is planning to craft a larger-than-life film with historical backdrop.

What makes this project instantly intriguing is the powerhouse collaboration taking shape. Karan Johar, through Dharma Productions, is reportedly stepping in to produce the film. On the casting front, the film is shaping up to be equally compelling. Rana Daggubati is expected to play lead, while Akshay Kumar is said to come on board in a significant part, marking yet another cross-industry collaboration. There’s also strong buzz about a third hero being in advanced talks.

This film is said to lean heavily into atmosphere and intrigue. Set against the ancient and culturally layered landscape of Ujjain, the story reportedly fuses history with suspense, weaving together mythological undertones and a gripping thriller narrative.

The production is expected to be mounted on a lavish scale, with a Pan India release strategy aimed at reaching audiences across the country and beyond. With Dharma Productions’ involvement, the film could emerge as a rare bridge between the storytelling sensibilities of the South and the commercial ecosystem of Bollywood.

While official confirmation is still under wraps, the project has already begun generating strong industry chatter.

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