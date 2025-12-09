x
Home > Movie News

Sensational Monday for Dhurandhar

Published on December 9, 2025 by nymisha

Ranveer Singh is back with Dhurandhar that was released on Friday. After opening on a decent note, the film had a sensational Saturday and Sunday all over. The film also posted big numbers across overseas circles. The film maintained the same strength and posted big numbers on its first Monday all over. The evening and night shows are packed with housefull boards across the country. The same is the situation across USA and major international markets where Indian films do really well.

The positive word of mouth has landed the film in a strong situation and Dhurandhar is expected to have a long run all over considering the early trends. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun playing the lead roles. Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar bankrolled this prestigious film. The sequel of Dhurandhar arrives in March 2026.

