September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema

2025 is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema because of several debacles. Most of the holiday seasons have been wasted and most of the top stars missed the year. However, September has been extremely good and Tollywood delivered some of the best blockbusters. A small film Little Hearts released on September 5th and it made big revenue in theatres. The film was backed by ETV Win and the digital platform is eyeing to release more films in theatres. Teja Sajja’s Mirai was a smashing hit and the film too made big revenue in theatres.

This is the second blockbuster for Teja Sajja after Hanuman. The film’s VFX work and quality are widely appreciated. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Kishkindapuri started on a slow note because of Mirai’s domination but the film too emerged as a hit. The makers recovered their investments because of the film’s steady revenue. Mirai and Kishkindapuri are still running in a limited number of screens. Pawan Kalyan’s OG released on September 25th and the film opened on a grand note. The first weekend numbers are outstanding and the film is performing well during the Dasara holiday season.

Anushka’s Ghaati and Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi failed to impress the audience in the first week of September. All the September 19th releases were rejected by the audience. Despite several flops, September is the best month for Telugu cinema.