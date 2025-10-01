x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema

Published on October 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi is going to be iconic – Janhvi Kapoor
image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara

September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema

2025 is a mixed bag for Telugu cinema because of several debacles. Most of the holiday seasons have been wasted and most of the top stars missed the year. However, September has been extremely good and Tollywood delivered some of the best blockbusters. A small film Little Hearts released on September 5th and it made big revenue in theatres. The film was backed by ETV Win and the digital platform is eyeing to release more films in theatres. Teja Sajja’s Mirai was a smashing hit and the film too made big revenue in theatres.

This is the second blockbuster for Teja Sajja after Hanuman. The film’s VFX work and quality are widely appreciated. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Kishkindapuri started on a slow note because of Mirai’s domination but the film too emerged as a hit. The makers recovered their investments because of the film’s steady revenue. Mirai and Kishkindapuri are still running in a limited number of screens. Pawan Kalyan’s OG released on September 25th and the film opened on a grand note. The first weekend numbers are outstanding and the film is performing well during the Dasara holiday season.

Anushka’s Ghaati and Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi failed to impress the audience in the first week of September. All the September 19th releases were rejected by the audience. Despite several flops, September is the best month for Telugu cinema.

Next Ram Charan’s Peddi is going to be iconic – Janhvi Kapoor Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi is going to be iconic – Janhvi Kapoor
image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi is going to be iconic – Janhvi Kapoor
image
September 2025: Best Month for Telugu Cinema
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Dice Rolls, Clashes, and Nominations Stir the House
image
Shocker: Kantara Chapter 1 Premieres Canceled
image
Telugu Stars Support: Big Boost For Kantara

Most Read

image
Dasara Bonanza for Small Contractors in Andhra Pradesh
image
Vijay breaks silence over stampede
image
Trump shocks film industry, slaps heavy tariffs

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look